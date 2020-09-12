Nintendo Switch Makes Classic Game Just $0.99 for Limited Time

✖

Nintendo has made a classic 1990s game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite just $0.99 via the Nintendo eShop. In just six days Super Mario 3D All-Stars will release on Switch and Switch Lite, giving Nintendo fans three great, classic games to play: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. That said, if you need something to play between now and then, then the Nintendo eShop has you covered.

At the moment of publishing, all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players, via the Nintendo eShop, can buy Flashback for just $0.99. Usually, it costs $20. It's unclear how long the game will be on sale for, but we do know it's a very limited time deal.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 1992 via French developer Delphine Software. It's widely considered not just a cult-classic, but a very important game in the history of the French game development scene.

"2142. After fleeing from a space ship but stripped of all memory, the eminent scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonized moon of the planet Saturn," reads an official pitch of the game. "His enemies and kidnappers are snapping at his heels. He must find a way back to Earth, defending himself against the dangers he encounters and unraveling an insidious extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the planet…"

The game's official pitch continues:

"On its 25th anniversary, rediscover this classic, consistently ranked among the best 100 games of all time! It was one of the first games to use motion capture technology for more realistic animations, with backgrounds that were entirely hand-drawn and a gripping science-fiction storyline."

On Switch, the game will only require a humble 455 MB of space and it supports all three modes of player. It also supports the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

