Rumor: Big Nintendo Switch Exclusive Leaked Ahead of Reveal

A big Nintendo Switch exclusive has possibly leaked ahead of its reveal, or at least that's what a new rumor would have us believe. After several months of utter silence, Nintendo has come back alive with two big announcements the past couple of weeks: Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. In other words, while many thought Nintendo was simply calling it quits in 2020, this is obviously not the case. That said, the next big announcement may have just leaked out.

Over on Twitter, user Sharito742 claims they've been tipped off that Square Enix and Nintendo are working on a Super Mario RPG sequel for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Further, the leaker claims that the original game, Super Mario RPG, is coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and when it does, the sequel will be announced.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. Doubly unfortunate is that there's currently no way to validate this claim, which means for now you should file it in the rumor drawer with a big grain of salt. The source in question doesn't have a known track record for scoops. That said, this isn't an automatic disqualifier. After all, some of the biggest leaks and scoops in the history of games have come from anonymous sources on 4chan, Reddit, and elsewhere. However, it's important to keep this in mind.

If there's one other thing working against this rumor it's the fact that Nintendo just released a new Paper Mario game this year in the form of Paper Mario: The Origami King. In other words, you wouldn't expect it to follow-up with another Mario RPG so soon.

For those that don't know: Super Mario RPG is a role-playing game developed by Square and published by Nintendo for the SNES. Not only is it widely considered one of the best games on the nostalgic Nintendo console, but it's considered one of the best games of all time. Despite this, a proper sequel has never released, however, it did spawn spiritual sequels in the form of the Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi series.

(Photo: Nintendo)

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor, and it's highly unlikely it will. The company has a pretty strict "no comment" policy on rumors. That said, if it does provide a comment or statement, we will be sure to update this post.

