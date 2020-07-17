New Nintendo Switch Game Being Removed From Sale Over NSFW Content

✖

Another Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game is being removed from sale over NSFW content. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has only removed the game from sale on the Nintendo eShop in Japan, but there's a chance more regions will soon lose the opportunity to purchase the NSFW game. The game in question released worldwide on the Switch eShop yesterday via One-Hand-Free-Studios and Eastasiasoft and is called Waifu Uncovered. As you can gauge from the title, it's quite inappropriate, and for some, probably quite distasteful as well.

The aforementioned pair pitch the game as a shoot 'em up that involves undressing "eight beautiful maidens" who are "under threat of alien attack."

"Eight beautiful maidens are under threat of alien attack," reads the pitch in question. "Their lives and the fate of the world now rest in your hands. In this simple yet rewarding shoot ’em up, take command of multiple ship types, each balanced for a different play style, and blast away clothing that’s been deeply infected by a deadly virus. Evade and destroy enemies as they feverishly work against you, team up in multiplayer or bravely battle alone, save the girl of your dreams and perhaps even unlock a convenient one-finger mode."

These types of low-quality lewd games are quite plentiful on Steam, which remains the home for them. Meanwhile, these games also found home via the PlayStation Store, but this is increasingly no longer the case. In place of this, many have begun to flock to the Nintendo Switch. And so far, Nintendo has largely allowed the games on its platform, despite their existence on the digital storefront conflicting with the company's values and branding.

Waifu Uncovered hasn't been as lucky though, and is currently unavailable in Japan. However, according to Eastasiasoft, a fix, involving censoring select content, is in the works in order to get the game back up on the Japanese eShop.

If any of this feels like déjà vu, it's because just last week Nintendo removed an incredibly inappropriate game from the Nintendo Switch eShop sale. And with how open the platform is, these won't be the last instance of games releasing on the eShop before quickly being removed.

