Paper Mario: The Origami King Has a Pretty NSFW Easter Egg

Paper Mario games are known for their humor among other charming qualities like playful characters and creative art styles. Sometimes that humor manifests itself in witty one-liners while other times it finds itself closer to the edge of what would be considered appropriate for a game suitable for all ages. An example of the latter has already been found in Paper Mario: The Origami King through a depiction of a collectible which has a distinct phallic appearance to it along with an index number that’d be hard to write off as purely a coincidence.

While working through the Scorching Sandpaper Desert area of the new Paper Mario game that’s out now, Polygon noticed a collectible called the “Desert Tower.” It’s an object players can come across in the world itself and appears at first to be exactly what the name suggests – a giant tower located in the desert.

Upon closer inspection of the collectibles players have obtained, however, the Desert Tower takes on a slightly different appearance. Polygon’s image below shows the collectible with its Toad-topped head looking even more phallic than it did out in the open.

(Photo: Polygon/Nintendo)

It was also pointed out that this Desert Tower object has been assigned “No. 69” in the index of collectibles players can acquire. The description of the object reads “Said to be modeled after a legendary king!” There’s always the slim chance this is all unintentional, but if that’s the case, it’d be quite a coincidence.

Judging form previews of Paper Mario: The Origami King shared before the game’s release, it’s packed with plenty of chuckle-worthy moments like its Paper Mario predecessors were. It’s story and the recurring charm of the Paper Mario franchise appear to be some of its stronger points even if it’s not going to check all the boxes of those hoping it’d lean heavier into its RPG systems.

“While The Origami King can feel formulaic at times, the entry does more to reimagine the franchise than not,” reads an excerpt from our review. “It won't impress fans who were hoping for a larger RPG focus, but its charming characters and story will keep fans hooked. Paper Mario has never felt so fun than with The Origami King, and its lighthearted feel is the perfect thing for gamers to sit with this summer.”

Paper Mario: The Origami King is now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

