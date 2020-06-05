Nintendo Switch Releasing Free Demo for Big Upcoming Game

✖

Nintendo is releasing a free demo for an upcoming and big Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game, or at least it's giving the green light to Atlus to release a free demo for what will soon be its biggest game on Nintendo Switch. No, Persona 5 still hasn't been announced for the Nintendo Switch, but another great Atlus' game will hit the platform next month: Catherine Full Body, but not before a free demo is released.

While we've known that the cult-classic is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, this is the first word of a free demo. According to Atlus, the demo will drop on June 11, which is about a month before the game's full release. Of course, it will be free, however, there's no word if your progress will carry over into the final game. It's also unclear if the demo is a permanent addition to the Nintendo eShop, or just until the full game arrives.

What is disclosed is that the demo will allow you to play through the first two days of the game's story, which isn't a whole lot, but it should provide a glimpse into the experience and whether or not it's for you.

For those that don't know: Catherine Full Body is an enhanced port of 2011's Catherine, one of the most popular games of its year, and a cult classic that is beloved by many. The enhanced port is available on PS4 and PlayStation Vita as of last year, and will soon be made available on Nintendo Switch.

"Our indecisive protagonist, Vincent, has been with his long-time girlfriend, Katherine, for five years," reads an official pitch of the game. "But instead of taking the next step into marriage, Vincent finds himself in an affair with the provocative blonde bombshell, Catherine! Thrown into discord by his own infidelity, he finds solace in the innocent Rin – further complicating matters. Adding to Vincent’s dilemma, he begins having nightmares that force him to climb for his life... Will he survive the trials and tribulations of love, or fall to temptations?"

Catherine Full Body is set to hit Switch on July 7. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the Nintendo platform, click here.

