Nintendo Switch Makes Game Just $0.01 for Limited Time

✖

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite just one penny. As you will know, you can't buy anything with a penny. A penny gets you about 1/88th of an Almond Joy. That said, you can buy a Nintendo Switch game, or more specifically, Earthworms, which unlike its title suggests, has nothing to do with worms. Rather it's an adventure game with horror elements, and right now it's only one Abraham Lincoln.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available at this price point, but we do know it's a limited-time offer. Further, we also know it's normally $8. As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2018 via developer All Those Moments. A smaller release, it has flown under the radar of most, but it does have a "Very Positive" Steam User Review score, with 82 percent of 79 reviews rating the game positively.

"Feel the thrill of horror mixed with a dose of humor, beauty, ugliness, and weirdness in the surreal world of Earthworms - brought to Switch especially for you to delve into," reads an official pitch of the game. "Play as Daniel White, a private detective endowed with parapsychic abilities, and solve investigations with the help of his visions. Soon, what he thinks is a typical missing person case, will lead him to a global conspiracy."

On Switch, the game only requires a humble 1.3 GB of space and supports all three modes of play: handheld, tv, and tabletop. Unfortunately, though, it only supports one language: English. That said, if you speak English -- or don't mind the game being in a different language -- then there are 34 locations inspired by the work of Edward Hopper to explore, challenging logical puzzles to solve, and an original and whimsical soundtrack to enjoy.

For more coverage on all the Switch and Switch Lite -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: