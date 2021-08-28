Nintendo Switch Is Losing a Big Exclusive Series

✖

Nintendo, during the Nintendo Switch era, is losing an exclusive series. The main appeal of Nintendo hardware for many Nintendo fans is the exclusive games Nintendo and its partners develop for Nintendo platforms. Many of the best Nintendo Switch games -- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Oddysey -- all come straight from Nintendo and can only be played on Nintendo machines. That said, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch are losing one of these exclusive series to the PC.

Since its inception on the Nintendo DS back in 2012 -- minus one mobile spin-off -- Bravely Default from Silicon Studio has been exclusive to Nintendo hardware. However, while the original game was published by Nintendo and is exclusive to Nintendo hardware, the sequel, Bravely Default 2, was actually published by Square Enix, and it's coming to PC next month on September 2.

Bravely Default 2 was just released back on February 26 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and while it's still not coming to other consoles, it's moving to PC next month. At release, the game garnered a 76 on Metacritic, which is much lower than the 85 its predecessor got back in 2005. Meanwhile, it also didn't seem to light the world on fire commercially, so it's not very surprising to hear that Square Enix is porting it to other platforms.

"Fire, Water, Wind, Earth, nature’s masters. The Crystals’ power exceeds the hand of man, and if unleashed, would bring down death, disaster, calamity, and blight upon the land -- ancient quatrain of Kingdom Musa," reads an official blurb about the game. "Guided by fate, it’s up to you to stop the forces that threaten these heroes and all of Excillant. A new entry in the Bravely series. A new world, a new story, and all-new Heroes of Light. “Four new Heroes of Light emerge.”

