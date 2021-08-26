Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Two New Stealth Releases

Two new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games were stealth released today during Gamescom. Every year, towards the end of August, the summer drought starts to come to an end and games start releasing. This year, has been no exception, but so far many of these games aren't super notable, and many of them also aren't coming to the latest Nintendo console, making these two stealth releases noteworthy despite not being the most prominent releases. One of these games is free-to-play, and the other is only $6, and again neither is super notable, but they are stealth releases and they can both be played for the price of a handful of chocolate bars.

The first of these two games is Super Animal Royale, a battle royale game from publisher Modus Games and developer Pixile Studios that didn't just stealth on Nintendo Switch today, but a variety of platforms, after a stint in early access. The second of the two games is Townscaper, a city builder from

developer Oskar Stalbergand publisher Raw Fury that is described as "more of a toy than a game."

It's worth noting that when you check "new releases" on the Nintendo eShop, neither game will populate, but if you search for them, they will pop up. By the time you're reading this, the problem may no longer be relevant, but if they aren't under "new releases," don't worry, they are there you just have to look for them.

Below, you can check out a trailer of each game and read more about each game, courtesy of an official pitch straight from the respective publishers of each game.