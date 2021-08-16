Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

✖

One of the perks of subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online is that users frequently get to check out free game trials. During a set window, Nintendo will make a game available completely free so players can check it out and decide if they want to purchase the full version. Today, Nintendo announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be the next free game trial on the system! The trial will begin on August 18th at 10 a.m. PT and run through August 24th at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving players just under a full week to check out the game for themselves.

The newest free trial was announced by Nintendo's official Twitter account, and information on how to pre-download the game can be found in the link.

Dungeon dive into the full version of #MinecraftDungeons, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 8/18, 10 AM PT — 8/24, 11:59 PM PT! Pre download: https://t.co/wJrmSthZXc pic.twitter.com/OXYZbxp0oB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 16, 2021

Released in 2020, Minecraft Dungeons is a hack-and-slash dungeon crawler inspired by games like Diablo II. It might seem like a strange choice for a free trial on Nintendo Switch, but recently more third-party games have been made available through the program, including Overcooked 2 and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. For players that might have otherwise missed these games, it's the perfect opportunity to try something new! Since progress can be saved on the system, it can be transferred to the full version if purchased.

In addition to free trials, Nintendo Switch Online offers subscribers access to a large library of games originally released for the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Super Nintendo. While some subscribers have been less than thrilled with the service's more recent additions, there are a number of classic games available, including Super Mario World, Metroid, and Donkey Kong Country.

Minecraft Dungeons is set currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out this free trial for Minecraft Dungeons? Have you been enjoying Nintendo Switch Online's free trials? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!