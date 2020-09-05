FIFA 21 Confirms Big Missing Feature

✖

FIFA 21 is set to launch next month via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And when the latest installment in the popular and long-running series hits, it will do so missing a pretty big feature. More specifically, EA has confirmed that another FIFA will release with no cross-play support at all. Nor will you be able to play across console generations when the PS5 and Xbox Series X hits.

The news comes way of an official Twitter account for the series, which confirmed that the series is once again skipping out on the feature while interacting with a fan. Why there will once again be no cross-play isn't divulged, but as you may know, EA has been slow to implement this feature in its games so it's not very surprising. And unfortunately, there's no word that EA has any intentions on adding cross-play to the series down the line.

While there will be zero cross-play support, players will be able to carry over their FUT progression from PS4 to PS5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, but this is where the cross-progression ends.

FIFA 21 is set to release worldwide on October 9 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, though there's no word on when these next-gen versions will drop and that's because we don't know, at the moment of publishing, when the consoles themselves are releasing.

