A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC theory has Nintendo Switch fans excited about a possibly imminent announcement. Any day now Nintendo should announce the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. Yet again, we've been saying that for weeks, and the longer we get away from Byleth the more impatient Smash fans are getting. However, it looks like the wait may -- emphasis on may -- be over very, very soon.

Taking to Twitter, user PushDustin noted that the lack of a spirit event and tournament this week is noteworthy, and could mean a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC announcement is finally about to happen. However, right now, it's looking like this speculation may have missed the mark.

Today Nintendo unleashed its Super Mario blowout for the series' 35-year anniversary. In other words, nothing Smash is going to be announced, which leaves us with only one day: Friday. Of course, it's quite possible an announcement could drop on Friday, but at this point, that's a pretty small window.

PURE SPECULATION: No Spirit Event/Tournament Announcement makes a character announcement for Smash Ultimate this week *slightly* more likely. So, who do you think it could be? pic.twitter.com/Jftb70uLAS — PushDustIn - Nintendo News and Trivia (@PushDustIn) September 2, 2020

Of course, it's important to remember that this is all just speculation. There's no scoop here, let alone official information. In other words, take everything here with a major grain of salt. That said, while it's simply speculation, for now, it does have Smash fans excited.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the game -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

