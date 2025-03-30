Nintendo Switch PSA Warns Owners of Setting That Ruins Graphics

A new PSA for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users has warned that there is a systems setting that ruins graphics on the Nintendo console. The Nintendo Switch has been out since 2017. In other words, it has been eight years since the release of the Nintendo Switch. The console has been out for so long that its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch 2, is on the horizon. Yet, there are still public service announcements with information that Nintendo Switch owners didn’t know.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page this week is the aforementioned settings PSA. And if the hardcore Nintendo fans that populate the Nintendo Switch Reddit page didn’t know about it, then it is safe to assume millions of more casual fans also don’t know about it.

Taking to Reddit, one user reminded and warned their fellow Nintendo Switch users that if their “adjust screen size” setting is anything other than 100%, it’s hurting the graphical output of their Switch games. More specifically, the change can make Switch games blurry, or at least blurrier than they need to be.

“Can’t believe I had it like this for years,” reads the post in question. “I actually enjoy looking at the distance in game now. I just thought the switch had bad image quality compared to other consoles even at 1080p.”

Not only does the popularity of the post suggest some Switch users had no idea about this, but the comments confirm as much.

“Dude, thank you so much. I’m a stickler for image quality and for years I avoided playing my Switch docked to my LG OLED because it looked awful,” reads one of these comments. “I can’t believe this is how it should have looked this entire time. I’m floored. Take my upvote and have a wonderful weekend you beautiful human.

“Thanks so much for this post,” reads another thankful comment. “I got my Switch launch day and honestly probably changed that setting day one because on my TV it looked like it was overshooting the edges. I proceeded to forget all about it. Checked after reading your post and I was also set to 96%, back at 100% now and it does look so much better.”

Those who have never used their Nintendo Switch while docked have almost certainly never encountered this issue, but those that have used it docked should make sure their “adjust screen size” is 100%. Anything else can result in overscanning, and ruin the image quality as a result.

Unfortunately, this is going to be an issue with Nintendo Switch 2 as well because it’s not actually a problem with the console, but more of a problem with some TVs.

