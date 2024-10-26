New Nintendo Switch Exclusive Revealed, And It’s Coming Soon

A new console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has been revealed, and it is coming soon. The game in question has been available on PC since October of last year, however, it never came to any console. And right now, there is no word of it coming to any console other than the Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2025. This could change over time, but for now it means the game is a Nintendo Switch console exclusive.

As for the game, it comes out of Japan via publisher TOHO Games and developer Nukenin, and it is a Godzilla game. More specifically, it is called Godzilla Voxel Wars, and according to user reviews for the game it is pretty good.

On Steam, 96 percent of 90 user reviews for the game are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating. The game’s Steam listing also reveals it costs $14.99, which is presumably how much it will cost on the Nintendo eShop.

“Control Toho monsters as you save the world by repelling the invasion of the Fungoid mushroom menace,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Progress through the stages to discover the truth behind these monster mushrooms!”

“Really good puzzle game. Plays similar to Into the Breach but uses level based puzzles instead,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews on Steam for the game. “Consistently adds new elements, enemies, and other Toho monsters to control which keeps it fresh. Does a good job of having the pieces reflect their respective monsters. Even has a level editor and community maps.”

While Godzilla Voxel Wars is coming fairly early in 2025, it is actually not going to be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive of 2025. That honor belongs to Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which is coming to Nintendo Switch on January 16.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this Nintendo Switch game up when it releases in February?