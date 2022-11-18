Nintendo Switch Makes Two Popular Exclusives Lowest Price Ever

Two popular Nintendo Switch exclusives are their lowest prices ever, courtesy of Amazon and GameStop. While the Nintendo eShop rarely discounts Switch exclusives in a meaningful way, they do go on sale at retail. As you may know, while digital storefronts eventually offer some incredible deals, it takes longer for games to drop prices compared to retail. There are a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What is relevant is that if you haven't bought these two Switch exclusives, now is the best time yet to do so.

The first of the two games is Shin Megami Tensei V, a 2021 RPG from Atlus, the studio best known for the Persona series. Upon release, the game garnered an 84 on Metacritic and since release has sold over one million copies. It is currently $60 on the Nintendo eShop, but only $30 on GameStop and Amazon.

Shin Megami Tensei V (GameStop and Amazon): "When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at... but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.

The second game is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, another RPG, but from Capcom and Marvelous. Released in 2021, it boasts an 81 on Metacritic and since its release, it's sold over 1.5 million copies. It is also currently $60 on the Nintendo eShop, but only $25 on GameStop.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (GameStop): "A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story. You play as the grandchild of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power. Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old."

As always, it's important to remember these are limited-time deals, which means by the time you're reading this they may have already expired and thus are no longer relevant. Not only can the deals expire, but it's also quite possible both of these could quickly sell out.