Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame level game, but between now and February 26, you can snatch Inside from Playdead Games for this price. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the game on the Nintendo eShop.

The puzzle platformer with some light horror elements came out on June 29, 2016. When it did, it was actually an Xbox One exclusive. Upon release, it garnered a 93 on Metacritic. Between now and the present, it's come to PC, PS4, mobile devices, and Nintendo Switch.

Come to the end of 2016, Inside was recognized as one of the best games of its year. And much like its predecessor, Limbo, it's widely considered one of the best games of all time, especially within its genre. In fact, it and its predecessor very much carved out the specific atmospheric puzzle platformer subgenre that's very popular in the present day.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

In addition to $2, Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users will have to sacrifice 1.5 GB of space to download the game. For this and $2, you get the game, which supports all three modes of play and the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

