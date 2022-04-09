New Nintendo Switch Game Rated the Best Switch Game This Year

The reviews for an upcoming Nintendo Switch game are in, and it has a 90 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated Nintendo Switch game so far this year, beating out Kirby and the Forgotten Land, OlliOlli World, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the process. Meanwhile, if you remove the Nintendo Switch filter and replace it with “all platforms,” it’s the third highest-rated game so far this year, behind only Elden Ring and the PC port of God of War.

The game in question is out on April 12, and comes the way of publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware, the latter a veteran studio best known for 2007 PS2 RPG Odin Sphere, or at least this is what they were best known for before releasing 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim in 2020. When 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was released in 2020, it was lauded for its narrative and earned an 85 on Metacritic. Now, it’s out on Nintendo Switch, and apparently, this version is better, as it has a 90 on Metacritic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim,” reads an official description of the game. “With a Metacritic score of 86, 13 Sentinels has won the praise of critics all over the world. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!”

Whether this 90 will be high enough to retain the title of highest-rated Switch game of 2022 come December, remains to be seen, but it’s possible after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’s delay. Looking at the rest of 2022 for Nintendo Switch, it’s light, especially compared to previous years. Bayonetta 3 is scheduled to hit this year, but we don’t expect this to happen, and even if it does, it’s not guaranteed to get above a 90. Based on what we’ve heard, the game has had development issues. Typically, a game that goes through development issues doesn’t come out the other side with a 90-plus Metacritic score.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or peep the links right below: