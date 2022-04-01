Nintendo Switch Getting PS5 Launch Game Soon

It looks like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting a PS5 launch game and getting it soon. At launch, the PS5 had some great games, chiefly Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls Remakes. Of course, the PS5 launch game coming to Nintendo Switch is not either of these games. What is seemingly coming to all Nintendo Switch devices is The Pathless from developer Giant Squid and publisher Annapurna Interactive. Neither party has announced the game for Nintendo Switch, nor has Nintendo announced as much; however, the port has been leaked by the ESRB, the organization that rates games for release in North America.

Not only does the ESRB rating the game for Switch leak it for this platform, but it indicates the game is coming to Nintendo Switch soon, as the ESRB doesn’t get involved and rate a game until that game is nearing release. In other words, expect a formal announcement soon.

Debuting back in November 2020, The Pathless is an action-adventure game and the sophomore effort from the aforementioned studio, with its freshmen effort being 2016’s Abzu. Upon release, the gamer garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 77 to 81, depending on the platform.

“From the creators of Abzu, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds.”

At the moment of publishing, not a single implicated party has commented on this leak. If this changes, we will update the story. In the meantime, for all of the other latest Nintendo Switch news, rumors, leaks, deals, and speculation, click here.