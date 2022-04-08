Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gets New Nintendo Switch Online Freebies

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Released on Nintendo Switch last month, and the game has quickly proven to be a critical and commercial success. It seems everyone is loving Kirby’s latest adventure, so Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will likely be quite happy with the latest set of freebies that have been made available from My Nintendo. A number of new icons based on the game have been added, allowing fans to snag designs based on Kirby, King Dedede, Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, and more. The majority will be available through May 5th, at 6 p.m. PT, though some will only be available through next week.

Images of some of the new icons can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #Kirby and the Forgotten Land, available until 5/5 at 6PM PT. #NintendoSwitchOnline



Icon elements will be refreshed each week. Learn more: https://t.co/LnbRQJFVxa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 8, 2022

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, so today’s release couldn’t have come at a better time! Kirby’s Dream Land first released on the Game Boy in Japan on April 27th, 1992. Since then, the character has become one of the most beloved icons in all of gaming, starring in a number of highly-regarded games. Unsurprisingly, reception to the new Nintendo Switch Online icons has been quite strong so far, and Kirby fans are already planning on spending their Platinum points to snag the new set. Fortunately, these icons are fairly inexpensive, costing 10 points each for the icons, and 5 points each for the backgrounds.

While Kirby and the Forgotten Land has proven to be a great way for fans to celebrate the character’s anniversary, developer HAL Laboratory and Nintendo have already teased that there will be other plans to commemorate the occasion. It’s unclear whether fans will hear anything else towards the end of this month, but 2022 is already shaping up to be a great year for fans of the denizen of Dream Land!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now, exclusivelyon Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverageof the game, including our review, right here.

Have you checked out Kirby and the Forgotten Landyet? Are you happy with this new set of freebies? Let us knowin thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!