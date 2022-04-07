Nintendo Insider Shares Splatoon 3 Update, Leaks July Release Date

A Nintendo insider has shared a new update on Splatoon 3, and included in this update is information about the Nintendo Switch game’s release date. We know the third game in the Splatoon series is releasing sometime around the middle of the year. Nintendo has confirmed as much. That said, this is the narrowest the specification has gotten so far. Unfortunately, Nintendo still isn’t talking about the game’s release date, but a new report is.

Taking to Twitter, Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter, has provided a new update on the game, explaining when fans of the series can look forward to seeing more of the game. In addition to this, the insider also provided a more specific release date, though not an exact release date. According to Samus Hunter, the team is targeting a July release, and before this happens a dedicated Nintendo Direct for the game is scheduled.

“Given the new internally targeted July release date, after the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports you should expect [Splatoon 3] to be the main focus for the next few months. The release date could be dropped on their social in a couple of weeks, possibly before the [next] investor’s meeting. If you are worried about the lack of news on the game, new trailers and a dedicated Direct are planned, alongside daily news on characters, weapons, maps, and enemies in their social channels when the full marketing campaign will start.”

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt as everything here is not only unofficial, but assuming it’s accurate in the first place, it’s still subject to change. Nintendo doesn’t comment on rumors, so it should come as no surprise it hasn’t commented on this one, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever it has to say.

Splatoon 3 is in development at Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo game — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click right here.