Nintendo Insider Teases Major Nintendo Switch Stealth Release

A prominent Nintendo insider has teased that a major Nintendo Switch release is imminent that will catch everyone by “surprise.” The new inside baseball tidbit comes the way of Samus Hunter, who shared the information on Twitter. Unfortunately, the tease wasn’t accompanied by any specific details, but they claim this game is on the horizon so Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users won’t have to wait long to get these finer details.

Compared to previous years, 2022 looks light for Nintendo Switch users. So far this year, Switch users have been treated to a new Kirby game and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the rest of the year looks light, both from a first-party perspective and a third-party perspective, especially after Breath of the Wild 2’s delay. In other words, the Switch could do with an unexpected stealth release. That said, the way the game is briefly described by Samus Hunter, it sounds like while the stealth release will surprise everyone, it may not be for everyone, which seems to hint at a potentially divisive game.

“You may love this upcoming game or hate it but I’m sure it’s a shadow drop announcement on Nintendo social channels, with a near-release date, [that] will surprise everyone. In one-two months it should release, but it all depends on the other digital store approvals.”

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question has been both on the mark and off the mark in the past, like most leakers. None of this is official information, and even if it’s accurate, it’s also subject to change.

