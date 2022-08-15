Nintendo Shares Encouraging News About Switch Price Increase

Nintendo has shared encouraging news when it comes to potential price increases for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In recent months, some fans have started to become concerned that ongoing inflation could lead to video game platforms like the Switch increasing in price over time. And while Nintendo hasn't yet announced that this is something that it will look to do, it doesn't sound like such a plan is on the horizon whatsoever.

Speaking to Nikkei, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about whether or not the company would look to increase prices for the Switch in the future. Amidst ongoing inflation and shortages of parts to manufacture video game platforms, it's becoming more costly than before to continue to make these consoles. Luckily, Nintendo isn't looking to pass on that cost to consumers in the form of a price hike.

"We're not considering that at this point, for two reasons. In order to offer unique entertainment to a wide range of customers, we want to avoid pricing people out. Our competition is the variety of entertainment in the world, and we always think about pricing in terms of the value of the fun we offer," Furukawa said on the matter. "Our products also include software. Nintendo has sold more than 100 million Switch units so far, and it's important to maintain the momentum of our overall business. Generally speaking, a weak yen makes domestic Switch sales less profitable."

Furukawa went on to say that the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch, in particular, is one that will be "less profitable than our other models." Despite this, no such price increase is planned to offset the higher costs of manufacturing and shipping. Instead, Furukawa says that the company is merely looking to other options to figure out how to keep operating costs as low as possible.

[H/T IGN]