Nintendo Adds Warning to Original Mario Party 24 Years Later

A new Nintendo Switch Online update went live yesterday for all Expansion Pack subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED and it added both the first Mario Party game and its first sequel to the subscription service's growing library of N64 games. As you would expect, both games are playable in their original glory, but there is something new; a warning about how to play them.

If you haven't booted up either game since they were added to Switch Online last night, they now contain the following warning: "CAUTION! To avoid irritation on your skin and/or damage the control stick, do not rotate it with the palm of your hand." The warning continues by noting players should use their fingers to rotate the stick.

For those that don't know, this is a reference to the "Tug o' War" minigame which has a notorious reputation because the aim of the minigame is to spin the control stick in circles as fast as you can. Players quickly realized using their palm is far more efficient than using their fingers. In some cases, this lead to irritation and blisters, and it also took a toll on the sticks.

[Nintendo 64 – NSO]



Version 2.8.0 is now out.



- Mario Party 1 and 2 added.

- When starting Mario Party 1, a warning will appear which attempts to dissuade players from rotating the L-Stick using the palm of their hand.

- No other games changed. pic.twitter.com/VxLsYUZyM3 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 2, 2022

It's unclear what prompted Nintendo to add this warning so many years later. Obviously, the Switch Online release was the vehicle for this to happen, but it's odd to add a warning to a game you released so long ago. It's possible it has something to do with the N64 controller Switch users can buy for the console as there are certainly some players who are going to ruin their controller playing this minigame, just like they did all the way back in the late 90s and early 2000s. Whatever the case, this isn't the first warning issued by Nintendo in a Mario Party game. A very similar warning was given alongside Mario Party Superstars.

