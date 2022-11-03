Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of 1995 SNES Game This Month

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to a remake of a classic SNES tactical role-playing game. The most nostalgic console for many, the SNES library needs no introduction. And if you were around back in 1995 you probably need no introduction to a little game called Front Mission, which didn't come west until it was released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, giving it a bit of a mystical reputation in the west among hardcore SNES fans. As you may know, a remake of the game, dubbed Front Mission 1st: Remake, was announced earlier this year. Last month, it was slated for a November release, and today we learned when exactly in November it's releasing.

In a press release, publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced the remake of the 1995 game is releasing on November 30, priced at $34.99. That said, if you pre-order the game once pre-orders open on November 16, you will receive a 10 percent discount off this price. At the moment, it's unclear if a retail release is planned or if the game will be limited to digital storefronts.

"Front Mission 1st: Remake comes back with updated graphics and modern approach! Choose your side and enter the battlefield equipped with the armed Wanzer-the future of Huffman Island is in your hands," reads an official blurb about the game from the aforementioned duo. "In the year 2090, the world's conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border is a hotbed of conflict."

