Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.1 Released Alongside Patch Notes

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED firmware update -- dubbed update 15.0.1 -- is live alongside patch notes that reveal what Nintendo has done to the hybrid handheld console with said update. Unfortunately, it hasn't done much with the update. In addition to the standard "general system stability improvements," which ship with every update, the update "resolves" two issues.

The first of these two fixes involve the reoccurring error code "2181-1000," which was plaguing some players when they played DLC on a console that was not their primary console. The other issue involves screenshots or, more specifically, an issue that was preventing screenshots from working during specific in-game scenes for some games. What was triggering both of these issues, Nintendo doesn't say, but they should no longer be a problem.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes for the update in their entirety, courtesy of Nintendo:

Patch Notes:

Resolved an issue causing Error Code: 2181-1000 to appear when playing DLC from a console other than your primary console.

Resolved an issue preventing screenshots during specific in-game scenes for some games.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

As always, when and if more information is provided about the update -- whether from Nintendo or through unofficial sources -- we will update the story accordingly. Nintendo is unlikely to provide any further information beyond the patch notes, but dataminers will likely surface additional information about the update. If any of this information is salient, it will be added to the article.

