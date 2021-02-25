Nintendo Switch Free Game Deal Ending Today

✖

Time is running out to grab a free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game over on the Nintendo eShop. Right now, there's a huge Nintendo Switch sale discounting dozens and dozens of games to just a few dollars. In other words, there are some great deals to be had for Switch and Switch Lite players, but none better than the deal Capcom is offering all users on Ghosts 'n Goblins. Better than being on sale, the retro game is currently free to download, but not for long.

At the moment of writing this, the game is still available for free over on the Nintendo eShop, but today is the last day it will be available. Further, it's unclear when today the deal will expire, which means by the time you're reading this, the deal may no longer be available.

It's also worth noting that it's a part of Capcom Arcade Stadium, which you will need to download separately. That said, it's a free download and comes with its own free game, 1943: The Battle of Midway. For those that don't know: Capcom Arcade Stadium is more or less a digital arcade you can add to with the purchase of classic Capcom games. These games cost money, but right now, you can get both 1943: The Battle of Midway and Ghosts 'n Goblins for it, for free.

As for why the deal on Ghosts 'n Goblins is ending today, it's because Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, a remaster of the game, is releasing today. The original will continue to still be available on the Nintendo eShop, but not for free.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo and all things Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest news and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: