New Nintendo Switch Games Reportedly Leaked by GameStop

A pair of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games have reportedly leaked, courtesy of GameStop. Amidst rumors that Nintendo is going to finish February with a bang and that this year's mainline Pokemon games are going to be revealed this week, a prominent leaker has relayed word that GameStop has updated its internal database with two new contiguous $59.99 Switch SKUs, or in other words, two Nintendo Switch games. What these games could be, is anyone's best guess, but the most obvious answer is that these are two new Pokemon games, which are rumored to be remakes of Diamond and Pearl.

Bolstering the claim, the leaker, Centro Pokemon, provides an image of the SKUs, though right now there's no way to validate the image. It was sent to the source by a GameStop employee, but this wouldn't be the first time an image of this variety has been faked. On the surface level, it passes the sniff test, but so have many other fakes in the past.

Below, you can check out the image for yourself, again courtesy of Centro Pokemon:

Tidbit from a GameStop employee: Apparently two new contiguous $59.99 Switch SKUs have been added recently to GameStop. While we can't know if they are related to Pokémon, it certainly is intriguing. In the past we've seen GameStop adding SKUs shortly before announcements. pic.twitter.com/jcyotL4BYS — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 22, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if the information and image are good, all that reveals is that GameStop added two Nintendo Switch games to its database recently. These Switch games could be for Pokemon, but they could also be for far less exciting titles.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Nintendo nor GameStop -- have commented on the leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

