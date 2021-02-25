Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Dr. Eggman Voice Actor Responds to DLC Speculation

✖

Following the reveal of Pyra/Mythra for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, there are just two remaining spots left in the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC. The latest entry in the fighting game series has put a much bigger emphasis on villains than previous games, adding fighters such as Ridley, King K. Rool, and Sephiroth. As a result, some Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been considering the possibility of Dr. Eggman joining the game, prompting a response from voice actor Mike Pollock. The actor was quick to point out that if the character is coming, there's nothing he can say, and if Eggman isn't, Pollock wouldn't want to discuss it.

Pollock's comment can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Now, has that aged poorly enough for you? — Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 18, 2021

Pollock's follow-up comment came after the Pyra/Mythra reveal, but it still applies to a future appearance in the game. In another follow-up, Pollock went on to talk about how it can be disappointing to hear questions when they relate to projects that he isn't involved in. He can hardly be blamed for feeling that way, and Sonic fans should keep that in mind when asking the actor to address future rumors.

Of course, Dr. Eggman would make a great addition to the game's roster. Sonic is Sega's lone representative in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and his archnemesis could make for an interesting addition. The villain is certainly iconic enough, and it's not hard to imagine director Masahiro Sakurai coming up with a cool moveset for the villain.

If Eggman does eventually arrive in the game, Pollock would presumably appear to voice the villain. The game always uses a fighter's current voice actor, and Pollock is quite beloved by Sonic fans. Pollock is the longest tenured actor to portray a character from the series, and recently confirmed his intention to stay in the role, despite the recent departure of Sonic voice actor Roger Craig Smith.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Dr. Eggman appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Which characters would you like to see as the next DLC fighters? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!