Nintendo Switch Will Get a Major Port Announced Next Month From Panic Button

If there’s something that the Nintendo Switch has been seeing more of lately, it’s ports of popular games. We’ve seen Doom and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim grace the system; and soon we’ll be getting Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Dragon Ball FighterZ and a bunch of others.

Well, add one more to the party, as Panic Button apparently has something big to announce next month.

While speaking with Variety, Panic Button director of development and co-owner Adam Creighton hinted that the studio will be announcing a major new port for the system next month. He didn’t indicate just what it is yet, but he sounds enthusiastic about it.

Panic Button, in case you may have forgotten, is responsible for some of the outstanding ports on the Switch. It worked on Rocket League for Psyonix; and also handled Doom and Wolfenstein II for Bethesda. So what could be next?

Your guess is as good as ours; but based on the fact that the company works so close with Bethesda, there are some fans suggesting that we could see a Switch port of a hit Fallout game. Perhaps Fallout 3 is in the cards; or we might even get Fallout 4. It would make sense since Fallout Shelter did just come out this past week for the system.

We posted some of the speculative tweets below:

So Panic Button is apparently doing a big port for the Switch and should be revealed next month. What does everyone think they are working on? Maybe Doom Eternal or even a GTA V? — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) June 14, 2018

If there’s anyone that could be trusted with bringing NieR Automata to the Switch, it’s Panic Button. Virtuos is ok but these guys are like the go to people for high end Switch ports. pic.twitter.com/VnycrOY9Fu — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) June 14, 2018

A major Switch port by Panic Button will be announced next month. My guess is either DOOM Eternal or Wolfenstein Youngblood — Soul Kiwami (@soul_societyy) June 14, 2018

So the real question is…what is it? We’ll find out in just a few weeks, it seems.

Meantime, you should check out Panic Button’s current work on the Switch. Because it’s pretty damn awesome, especially Doom. Dig in!