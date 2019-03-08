Nintendo Celebrates Mario Day With New ‘Super Mario’ Nintendo Switch Promotion

Mario Day is fast approaching with March 10 just around the corner and Nintendo is getting ready early with a new Super Mario promotion over on the Nintendo Switch!

According to Nintendo, “Every year, people celebrate the mustached hero of the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario, on March 10, aka Mar10 Day. For this year’s celebration, Nintendo is offering a special deal on select Mario games for the Nintendo Switch system.”

The sale will begin on March 10 and will run until the 16th, giving those not currently dwelling in the Mushroom Kingdom a chance to get in on the action in the way gamers know how. The sale going on now includes a Nintendo Switch system with one of the chosen games below for $329.98, which makes every title about 50% off. UPDATE: A better Nintendo Switch deal is available now.

For those that already have the hybrid console, “they can purchase a digital download code from participating retail stores or retailer websites to redeem in Nintendo eShop for the same five Mario games for only $39.99 each. Downloaded games from Nintendo eShop live directly on the Nintendo Switch system, so it’s ideal for gamers who want all their games in one place, as there’s no need to carry around game cards.”

As for the five games:

Super Mario Party, an uproarious party game for up to four players. Play as classic characters in a series of more than 80 fun new minigames.

Super Mario Odyssey, a massive globe-trotting 3D adventure for one to two players. Using his new ally Cappy to control objects, animals and enemies, Mario explores multiple creative Kingdoms to collect Power Moons.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the multiplayer high-speed racer. Race friends through colorful tracks using iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and even Link from The Legend of Zelda series and the Inklings from Splatoon.

Mario Tennis Aces, a multiplayer sports game. Play locally or online with friends in fast-paced tennis matches across multiple modes.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, a multiplayer side-scrolling platformer with 164 creative and challenging levels.

“What better way to celebrate Mario Day than by playing some of the most popular Mario games on Nintendo Switch,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This promotion is a great option for consumers who want to pick up Nintendo Switch and some hit games at a value price.”

