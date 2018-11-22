The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle Arrives Tonight

Getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch this holiday season won’t be an issue, but scoring one of the popular bundles is a different matter. You have several options, but your first chance at the Black Friday Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is happening tonight. Here’s what you need to know…

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle comes with the console and a full game download for $299.99, so the game is a freebie. The first place you will be able to get your hands on it is right here at Walmart starting at 10pm EST tonight, November 21st (it’s a dollar cheaper there and there’s even a countdown timer to the online launch!). You should also keep tabs on Amazon in case it arrives early there as well. If you miss it, the deal will be available at other major retailers between Wednesday and Friday.

If you’re willing to wait, keep in mind that GameStop has a superior deal on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that should go live right here starting on Wednesday, November 22nd at 9pm EST. In addition to the $299.99 price tag, they’re also throwing in a $50 GameStop gift card to sweeten the deal. Odds are that deal will sell out lighting fast, so if you don’t want to take chances, retailers like Walmart and Amazon are going to be your best bet.

You should also keep tabs on Walmart’s page for Nintendo Switch game deals as their Black Friday offerings should go live online at 10pm tonight as well.

Other Nintendo Switch bundle options include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eeevee!, Fortnite, Mario Tennis Aces, and Diablo III. Unfortunately, getting your hands on those some of those bundles at this point is no easy task. Keep tabs on those links for restocks.

