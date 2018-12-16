The Nintendo Switch ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ Bundle is Back

The days left for Christmas shopping are running out, as are your opportunities to score a decent Nintendo Switch bundle deal. Fortunately, Walmart has brought back the Nintendo Switch Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Bundle for one final push. You can get it right here with your choice of Nintendo Switch console for $299 with free 2-day shipping while it lasts.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle comes free in the bundle, which is great because it is definitely a game that you want to have in your collection. In fact, we gave it perfect marks in our review. The official description for the game reads:

“Worlds collide in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle! The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew made up of four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies. Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Marios iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.”

Just keep in mind the Mario + Rabbids bundle isn’t your only option. Walmart is also offering up a few solid deals on Nintendo Switch accessory bundles that you need to check out before it’s too late.

The first bundle is available here and includes three items – a Nintendo Switch console of your choice, a Nintendo Labo kit of your choice, and an Ematic Nintendo Switch wired controller for $339.98 with free 2-day shipping. That’s only $39.98 over the cost of a barebones Nintendo Switch. To put that into perspective, a Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (which is the best option for most people) costs $69.99 by itself. The controller is probably far from excellent, but it’s basically free. In fact, Walmart is offering a separate Nintendo Switch bundle that throws in two of the controllers for free.

Walmart is also offering their Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch with a a bonus Ematic controller and Ematic tennis rackets. If you decide to go that route, you can pick it up right here for $359.96 with free 2-day shipping while it lasts.

While you’re at it, you might want to grab The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey for $45 each with free 2-day shipping. These are must-have games for the Nintendo Switch that currently feature solid $15 discounts.

