Nintendo Switch Is About To Have More Released Games Than the Nintendo 3DS

The Nintendo 3DS has been out, what, seven years now, right? So it should have an established library of dependable games to lean on. Well, it does. But what if we told you that the Nintendo Switch was about to surpass it in terms of number of games in just a year and a half’s time?

Yep, based on statistics provided by Nintendo’s home page, the Switch is inching closer and closer to the 3DS’ overall game count. Part of this is due to Nintendo’s recent push to get more indie games on the system, something that will be solidified by an additional Nintendo “Nindies” special airing this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the most recent count of games (including this week), the Switch currently sits at over 1,065 available titles. The Nintendo 3DS‘ overall count of games thus far is 1,254.

That’s insane. The fact that the Switch will reach that count in just a few months is just mind-boggling. But then, on the other hand, it’s not a complete surprise, considering that the Switch has become a sales juggernaut and is inching closer to 20 million units sold since its release in March 2017.

However, it still has a ways to go to catch up to the other systems in Nintendo’s fold. The Wii has a total of 1,755 games released thus far; and the Nintendo DS is still king with 1,830 games. However, considering how many developers are jumping on board and with new projects being announced left and right, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Switch’s game library reaches 2,000 titles in just under a year’s time.

We know that the holiday season will be loaded with both potential hits like Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, along with third party releases such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. Between those and the countless indie games coming to the platform, the could of games is rising rapidly. Let’s just hope the market doesn’t get too flooded, yeah?

The Nintendo Switch is available now. As far as what games are best for it, we recommend getting started with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, Okami HD and, of course, Dead Cells.