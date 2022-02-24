Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren’t easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.

Taking to Twitter today, Limited Run Games announced that on Friday, four-week pre-orders begin for physical copies on the game across Nintendo Switch and PS4. A basic physical copy of the game will run at $34.99, which is $15 more than the game’s $19.99 digital asking price. Meanwhile, there’s also a “Classic Edition” available for $64.99. It comes with a slew of goodies you can preview below:

A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest & lines of power in his back…

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when these physical versions of the game will release, but Limited Run Games does note more pertinent details are coming soon. That said, and as noted, pre-orders will begin tomorrow.

As for the game itself, it’s a remaster from Nightdive Studios of 1999’s Shadow Man. Developed by Acclaim Studios Teesside and published by Acclaim Entertainment, the original game divided critics and consumers alike when it was released, but not only did it do well enough to get a sequel, but it would go on to cement itself as a cult classic.

“He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.

As always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided and the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, click here.