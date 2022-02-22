Nintendo Provides Disappointing Update on Upcoming Amiibo Releases

Fans of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been patiently awaiting information on the next batch of amiibo figures based on the game. Tonight, Nintendo revealed that the Min-Min figure will be released on April 29th. The ARMS character was originally going to launch alongside amiibo based on Minecraft‘s Steve and Alex, but unfortunately those figures have been pushed back, and will now release later in the year. Nintendo attributed the announcement to “a logistics and production delay,” but no further information was given. Hopefully, the figures will arrive in stores sooner, rather than later!

Nintendo’s Tweets about the next batch of amiibo can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1495928435075604486

At this time, it’s unclear if the delays for Steve and Alex might have an impact on the rest of the amiibo that have been announced for this year. Figures based on Sephiroth, Pyra and Mythra, and Kazuya were announced last October. No specific release window was ever revealed for those figures, other than the fact that they were intended to drop later in the year. It’s unclear if the delay for Steve and Alex might see the others pushed back, possibly into 2023, or if the Minecraft characters will now release alongside the rest. The vagueness in Nintendo’s statement makes it a bit difficult to surmise.

Nintendo’s amiibo line has been going strong since 2014. The initial wave was released alongside Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, and over the years the line has expanded to offer figures based on other games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Dread. Since then, Nintendo has made amiibo figures for nearly every playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Thus far, the only fighter that has not had an amiibo announced is Sora. It’s highly likely the Kingdom Hearts character will also receive the plastic treatment, but today’s news makes it difficult to say exactly when that might happen. Hopefully, Nintendo won’t keep fans waiting too long on an announcement!

Are you planning on buying any of these amiibo? What do you think about the toyline? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!