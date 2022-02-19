Nintendo Switch Insider Confirms Unlikely Sequel Is Happening

Update: Following the recent Nintendo Direct, a prominent Nintendo insider has committed to a previous report about an unlikely sequel. If you read the story below, you’ll find that back on February 5, it was relayed by Nintendo insider Zippo that a sequel to 1-2 Switch was happening. It was even implied the game could be revealed this year. That said, following the reveal of Nintendo Switch Sports at the Nintendo Direct, there was speculation that perhaps it was a misinterpretation of the 1-2 Switch sequel. With this scuttlebutt making the rounds, Zippon confirmed this isn’t the case and that a 1-2 Switch sequel is still happening.

Original: One of the worst Nintendo Switch exclusive games — if not the worst — is reportedly getting a sequel. The Nintendo Switch, like recent Nintendo consoles, lives and dies by its first-party Nintendo Switch exclusives. Five years into it the console’s lifespan, the Switch has facilitated big releases like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and many more best-selling games. Not every Nintendo-released Nintendo Switch exclusive lights the world on fire though. That said, often even the duds sell well, especially if those duds have a gimmick and release around the launch of a new Nintendo console, which they often do.

Despite considerably underwhelming both critics and early adopters, 1-2 Switch is reportedly getting a sequel. The report comes the way of prominent Nintendo insider and leaker, Zippo, who doesn’t say much about the sequel other than that it exists. That said, they do seem to either apply the game will be revealed this year or possibly revealed and released this year. Whatever the case, the implications are Nintendo fans will at least see the sequel this year.

Developed by Nintendo, 1-2 Switch is a party game that was released alongside the Nintendo Switch on March 3, 2017. As you can gauge from its name, it was a selling piece for the gimmick of the Switch, and, in particular, its Joy-Con controllers. It wasn’t very good though, earning only a 58 on Metacritic, which is very low by Nintendo standards. Despite this, it sold several million copies, and because of this, it sounds like it’s getting a sequel.

That said, for now, take this with a grain of salt as it's an unofficial report that's also subject to change even if it's accurate. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't touched it with any type of comment. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.