Cult-Classic N64 Game Teased For Nintendo Switch

A cult-classic N64 game may be coming to the Nintendo Switch soon. More specifically, it looks like Nightdive Studios’ Shadow Man could make the jump from N64 to Nintendo Switch in the future. As you will know, Nightdive Studios is sitting on a few classic games that many gamers probably wouldn’t mind seeing revived in some capacity. It’s biggest IP is probably Turok, which it has been reintroducing through ports. For example, both Turok and Turok 2 are available on the Nintendo Switch. And it looks like Shadow Man could follow them.

When interacting with a fan on Twitter, Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick teased that “Shadow Man on Switch is possible.” Of course, this isn’t a very meaty tease with any weight or commitment behind it, but for fans of the 90’s game, it’s hope.

Thank for your kind words, Shadow Man on Switch is possible! — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) August 17, 2019

For those that don’t know: Shadow Man is an action-adventure game developed by Acclaim Studios Teesside that is actually based on the Shadowman comicbook series published by Valiant Comics. The game debuted 20 years ago on the Nintendo 64, PlayStation, and Dreamcast. A sequel, Shadow Man: 2econd Coming, followed a few years later in 2002 via the PS2.

The game, which was well-received and has a cultish following, is currently available on PC, so if it doesn’t come to Switch, you can still play it. However, it sure would be nice to play on the Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read a little bit more about the game, courtesy of an official and short story synopsis:

“He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.”

