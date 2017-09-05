Nintendo Switch Gets Gorgeous NES-Style Joy-Con Controllers, But They’ll Cost You

(Photo: ColorWare/Nintendo)

The SNES Classic Edition is set to deliver plenty of old-school fun later this year, but what if you want to add a little retro chic to your new Nintendo Switch? Well, you can now grab some very sexy NES-style Joy-Con controllers for your Switch, courtesy of hardware modding company ColorWare. Check these little beauties out.

Here's how ColorWare describes the new customized controllers:

Enjoy solo or group gameplay with these Limited Edition Nintendo Joy-Con wireless controllers! In 1985 Nintendo revolutionized the home entertainment industry by releasing the Nintendo Entertainment System. The NES took a niche hobby and brought it into everyone's living room. ColorWare is bringing back these memories with the release of our limited Joy Con Classic controllers. Available for a limited time only with the first 25 having a number of authenticity. Don't miss your chance to own these unique custom-made Joy Cons.

Only the first 25 units were individually numbered

Custom painted in a black and grey to resemble the Original NES

May be used separately or attached to the main console

Each Joy Con has a set of buttons, accelerometer and gyro-sensor

Comes in original packaging

So yeah, obviously you now desperately want these, but be forewarned, these retro controllers don't come at an old-school price! ColorWare is charging a whopping $200 for a pair. Yikes! That's as much as an entire NES cost when it launched in 1985! But hey, I don't blame you if you still want them -- you can grab your pair here.

As we previously reported, ColorWare will also let you design your own custom-colored Nintendo Switch for $500. ColorWare's services don't come cheap, but they do impeccable work. Create the green and gold Zelda or hot pink Kirby Nintendo system you've always wanted! You can design your masterpiece here.

