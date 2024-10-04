A new Nintendo Switch deal comes with free Nintendo Switch Online. While Nintendo Switch Online is not as expensive as its counterparts -- PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass -- it still costs money at the end of the day. For a one month subscription, Nintendo Switch users must fork over $3.99. For a three month subscription, it costs $7.99. The best deal is a year-long subscription for $19.99. $20 isn't an inconsequential amount though. Whether it is a AAA Nintendo Switch game on sale or a new indie release, $20 is often enough money to buy an entire game. And Nintendo Switch Online very rarely goes on sale, so when Switch users can save money on it, they should.

To this end, Nintendo has announced a new deal via its X account that lets Nintendo Switch users grab free Nintendo Switch Online with purchases of select Nintendo Switch games. These games include Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. Right now, these four Nintendo Switch games are the only eligible games.

Unfortunately, what comes with a purchase of these Nintendo Switch games is not a full year-long subscription, or not even quite a month-long subscription. Rather, a purchase of these Nintendo Switch games comes with a two-week subscription. With this subscription, not only will subscribers be able to enjoy online games, but access the library of retro games complete with titles from NES, SNES, and Game Boy.

This offer is not a permanent one, but it is available until January 31, 2025. Why this specific date is the cut off, Nintendo doesn't say. Whatever the case, Nintendo Switch users that decide to take advantage of this deal and purchase one of the aforementioned Nintendo Switch games can expect the free membership to be delivered via a code via email.

What is also unfortunate is the free Nintendo Switch Online membership does not come with the Expansion Pack, which means some of the Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games won't be available as some platforms, such as the N64, are limited to the more expensive tier of the subscription service.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals -- click here.