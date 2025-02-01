91-Rated Nintendo Switch Game Free With Switch Online for Limited Time

Two Nintendo Switch games are free with Nintendo Switch Online for a limited time, and one of these games is one of the great Nintendo Switch games. The pair of Nintendo Switch games are free to download and check out until the end of February 5. Those on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription though. Meanwhile, either Nintendo Switch Online subscription will suffice. In other words, this offer is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier like some Nintendo Switch Online offers.

It is important to note that while the two Nintendo Switch games are available to download for free during this period, courtesy of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, they are not free to keep beyond this period. After February 5, Nintendo Switch Online users will need to buy the games if they wish to continue to play them.

The less notable of these two free Nintendo Switch games is Moving Out 2. The more notable of these two free Nintendo Switch games is Dead Cells. The former is a 2023 co-op game from DevM Games and SMG Studio, and a sequel to 2020’s Moving Out. Its Metacritic scores range from 78 to 82. Meanwhile, Dead Cells is a roguelike-Metroidvania from developer Motion Twin that hit back in 2018. To pair with its millions of copies sold it boasts Metacritic scores as high as 91.

“Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Immortal but crippled, your last resort is to take over bodies in order to move, explore… and fight.”

“Moving Out 2 is the wacky sequel to the world-famous physics-based moving simulator,” reads an official description of Moving Out 2. “Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends, slip into your Smooth Moves uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, to pack up and ship out!”

These Nintendo Switch games, more specifically, are free with Nintendo Switch Online until February 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. In other words, almost until February 6. On average, Dead Cells takes about 15 to 30 hours to beat, depending on how much side content is engaged. Meanwhile, Moving Out 2 is about 10 to 15 hours long, with the variance due to the same thing.

