Nintendo Switch Online Freebie Spawns New Pokemon Day Theory for 20-Year-Old Spin-Off Series

With the Pokemon franchise set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, the rumor mill is hard at work. Though Pokemon Day 2026 is still a few weeks away, fans have plenty of theories about what could get revealed during this year’s Pokemon Presents. We’ve already seen some 30th anniversary TCG products and the return of fat Pikachu, but that’s likely just the tip of the 30th anniversary iceberg for Pokemon. Now, thanks to a surprising new Nintendo Switch Online freebie, some fans think a beloved spin-off franchise could have a new game coming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On February 2nd, Nintendo unveiled a new set of profile icons inspired by Pokemon Mystery Dungeon. Nintendo Switch Online members who play Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team in the Classics library from now until March 2nd will unlock new Pokemon profile icons inspired by the game. Given that Pokemon Mystery Dungeon has been part of Nintendo Switch Online Classics for a while, some fans think it’s a tease for a brand-new entry in the spin-off franchise.

Pokemon Fans Hope for New Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Game Following NSO Icon Reveal

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series started back in 2005 with the release of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team. Since then, the franchise has seen a handful of new games, including a 2020 remake inspired by the original Red and Blue Rescue Team games. But it has been over 10 years since the last brand-new installment, Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon.

Fans of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games have been able to revisit Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library for a while. Though Nintendo DS games are still largely unavailable on the service, this version was released for the Game Boy Advance. The title was added to the Game Boy Advance Classics library back in August 2024. So, some Pokemon fans think Nintendo must be up to something by promoting the game with new NSO profile icons nearly 2 years later.

Mystery Dungeon believers are shaking as we speak https://t.co/vWlTstpTeF — Vee (@AjentVee) February 3, 2026

Nintendo Switch Online periodically adds new profile icons to the collection of “Play and Redeem” freebies. So, the addition of Pokemon icons inspired by Red Rescue Team may well just be the next wave of new icons. However, some fans think that the timing could point to Nintendo and The Pokemon Company wanting to bring this franchise back to the top of mind.

With Pokemon Day 2026 just a few weeks away, hopes are high for all manner of exciting announcements. That said, there’s not really much evidence to suggest we are getting a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon reveal at this year’s Pokemon Presents. The new icons are certainly exciting for those who love the game, and a great excuse to go back for the original. But on their own, they aren’t exactly proof that a new game is coming. That said, many fans are holding out hope that this could be a sign.

Would you be excited to see a brand-new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game announced at this year’s Pokemon Presents? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!