Nintendo Switch Online Is Adding a Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Game

Nintendo continued its streak of Thursday announcements for Nintendo Switch Online announcements yesterday by confirming that a Pokemon game from nearly 20 years ago will soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Starting on August 9th, those who are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion version of the program will be able to play Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for free. This’ll bring the total number of Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch Online service up to six with Pokemon fans hoping that more like the earliest games will soon be added to the service, too.

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team announcement was shared via socials on Thursday with a brief trailer for the game offered for those who might not have played the earlier Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and its counterpart, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team, were the very first Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games, so those who got into the series later may have very well skipped over these. Red Rescue Dungeon by comparison was unique in the sense that it was only released on the Game Boy Advance while Blue Rescue Dungeon was only on the Nintendo DS which explains why that’s not being added here as part of the Expansion Pack subscription since that version of Nintendo Switch Online doesn’t deal with Nintendo DS games at all.

The Pokemon game sees the players themselves turned into Pokemon instead of using them to battle like you do in the other Pokemon games. Which Pokemon you become is determined by some answers you offered at the start of the game with changing dungeons to be tackled afterwards in a sort of roguelike experience that was unique for the Pokemon series at the time.

“All of a sudden, you’ve found yourself in a new world, one where you’re now a Pokemon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokemon,” an overview of the Pokemon game offered. “The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokemon world? That’s the real mystery!”

The original Pokemon games, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, are the ones people have been asking about for awhile now, so we’re hopefully moving closer to getting classics like those soon.