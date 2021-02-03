Nintendo Switch Reportedly Making Improvement Nintendo Fans Have Been Waiting a Decade For

✖

Nintendo -- via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- is reportedly making an improvement many Nintendo fans have been waiting a decade for. For over 10 years, Nintendo has utilized a technology called "NEX," which it uses for its multiplayer server system, which means that multiplayer games with online elements on the Switch and Switch Lite, have to work with this technology. The problem is it's dated and not great, which is why many Nintendo fans will be happy to hear that Nintendo is reportedly replacing it with something newer and better.

According to the report, Nintendo is preparing to move on from NEX in favor of a new and different system dubbed NPLN. Unfortunately, a transition likely doesn't mean this aspect of gaming on the Switch and Switch Lite will automatically and immediately improve, but it provides a platform for improvement.

The report continues by claiming that Monster Hunter Rise is the first game to make use of the technology, and the recent demo of the game allowed Nintendo to preview the technology out in the wild.

[Switch Online] Nintendo is replacing its multiplayer server system, NEX (used in most, if not all of their online games since 3DS/Wii U), with a new system called NPLN. The Monster Hunter Rise demo was the very first game to use this in public. More below 👇 https://t.co/7doZFl7sDK — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) February 1, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here official, but it's unclear if the excitement about the change is warranted. In other words, even if this change is real and goes through, it's not 100 percent obvious it will improve online play, especially at first.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this report, and the speculation surrounding it, in any capacity. It's unlikely this will change given Nintendo's strict "no comment" policy when it comes to information of the unofficial and speculative variety, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including not just all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks, but every other type of coverage -- click here.

