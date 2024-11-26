Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Gifted New Donkey Kong Game

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been surprised today with a new game tied to Donkey Kong. This past week, Nintendo added Donkey Kong Land to the Switch Online’s catalog of playable games. Released in 1995, Donkey Kong Land was a Game Boy version of the popular Super Nintendo platformer Donkey Kong Country. Now, mere days after giving fans access to Donkey Kong Land on Switch Online, Nintendo has added its sequel.

Available to play right at this very moment, Donkey Kong Land 2 is now part of Nintendo Switch Online. Released in 1996 on the original Game Boy, Donkey Kong Land 2 was a recreation of Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest. Given the hardware limitations of the Game Boy, Donkey Kong Land 2 had to cut some corners in order to run on the handheld. Still, it was mostly a faithful recreation of Diddy’s Kong Quest that those on SNES also experienced.

Likely the best thing about Donkey Kong Land 2 coming to Nintendo Switch Online is that members at any level of the platform will be able to play it for themselves. While Nintendo locks games from Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis behind its “Expansion Pack” tier, Game Boy games instead are playable at any level of the subscription service. As such, if you have an active Switch Online membership, you can get to playing it immediately.

To learn more about Donkey Kong Land 2 and see it in action on Nintendo Switch, you can check out the new trailer and description for the game that has been released below.

Donkey Kong Land 2

Synopsis: “K. Rool is demanding the entire banana hoard as ransom! Donkey Kong has been ape-napped, and it’s up to Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong to rescue their pal.

Play as either Kong and take advantage of their unique abilities. Diddy’s Cartwheel can take out the bulkiest of baddies, while Dixie’s Helicopter Spin will let you hover over some tricky spots. There’s also a wild assortment of friendly animals ready to help out the two little Kongs. There are over 40 levels in all—each filled with traps, collectibles, dastardly Kremlings, and a boatload of barrels to blast out of!”