Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Free N64 Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED -- or, more specifically, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack -- just got a free N64 surprise. In addition to adding the first two Mario Party games on N64 to the Switch Online Expansion Pack library, Nintendo has dished out free N64 icons, the first of their kind.

The icons come as part of a new promotion where each month Nintendo will add new N64 icons for Switch Online for Expansion Pack owners to claim. For the month of November, there are Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and Kirby 64 icons. In December, there will be icons for F-Zero X, Yoshi's Story, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The promotion will then finish in January, when Mario Kart 64, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64 will feature.

Below, you can check out an official promotional image for this month's icons, courtesy of Nintendo PR:

(Photo: Nintendo)

As noted, these icons are locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, which has been the case for all of the free icons Nintendo has released for Switch users this year. In addition to free icons, the Expansion Pack tier allows you access to retro games beyond just the SNES and NES. For example, it nets you N64 games. And it's N64 that has been the focus of the subscription service lately, hence why there are now N64 icons.

