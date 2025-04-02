Nintendo Switch 2 Adds Classic GameCube Games to Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was packed with exciting new game announcements, but that’s not all. The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially support the Nintendo Switch Online library. Not only that, but it will also add a new Nintendo GameCube classics library with beloved games from this 2001 Nintendo Console. Gamers with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to access their existing content on the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as this brand-new library of classic Nintendo Gamecube games, starting on June 5th with the Nintendo Switch 2 launch.

In addition to announcing this exciting new GameCube Classics collection for Nintendo Switch 2 Online, Nintendo also confirmed a few of the games that will be included in the subscription. Here are all of the games coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s new GameCube Classics library on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Legend of Zelda: Windwaker

Soul Calibur 2

F-Zero GX

Super Mario Sunshine

Fire Emblem Path of Radiance

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness

Super Mario Strikers

Chibi-Robo! Plug Into Adventure!

Luigi’s Mansion

Pokemon Colosseum

Nintendo didn’t pull any punches with this exciting collection of games from the GameCube era, many of which have been longstanding fan requests. These games will be available via the Nintendo Switch Online: Expansion Pack membership. Additional titles available in this GameCube Classics library will be announced at a future date. The new Switch 2 GameCube library will join the handful of GameCube games currently available for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

But these beloved games aren’t the only nostalgia available for gamers who loved the GameCube. We’re also getting another brand-new controller along with the updated Pro Controller.

Nintendo Switch 2 Classic GameCube Controller Details

In addition to these new games, gamers with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to buy a new controller modeled after the original GameCube controller.

This wireless controller will have the new C button to open GameChat, but will otherwise look a lot like your classic GameCube controller. It launches the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th, so you can grab it and relive your memories of the Nintendo GameCube era in style.

The price for this controller, much like the Pro Controller, has not yet been confirmed. Which game are you most looking forward to revisiting on your Nintendo Switch 2 this summer? Let us know in the comments below!