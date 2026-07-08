Nintendo Switch Online Just Added 4 New Classic Game Boy Games (& 1 Is An Immediate Must-Play)

Slowly but surely, Nintendo keeps expanding its library of classic games playable on the Nintendo Switch. Since the Nintendo Classics library first debuted in 2018, new titles from retro consoles have been added on a regular basis. Today, Nintendo fans have four more classic games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance era to enjoy. And three of them are available for the basic Nintendo Switch Online Subscription, with just one locked behind the Expansion Pack upgrade.

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Starting July 8th, Nintendo Switch Online members can enjoy three new Game Boy Games on their Nintendo Switch or Switch 2. And those with the Expansion Pass upgrade also have a new Game Boy Advance title to enjoy. Let’s dig into the newly added games so you can make your must-play list and dive in.

Nintendo Switch Online Finally Adds the OG Wario Land in Latest Batch of Game Boy Additions

Courtesy of Nintendo

First and foremost, the best news. The first Wario Land game that sparked the series of Super Mario spin-offs is now finally available via Nintendo Switch Online. Released in 1994, Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 started it all by letting Wario take the protagonist seat for the first time. Like the original Super Mario games, it is a side-scrolling platformer. But rather than search for Princess Peach, you’re after treasure to fund the building of your very own castle. Wario also has unique abilities compared to Mario. This first installment in the beloved series is definitely worth checking out now that it’s part of the NSO Classics Library.

Other additions for the basic NSO subscription this time around are Fortified Zone and The Sword of Hope 2. Admittedly, Fortified Zone got a pretty mixed reception at launch, largely due to its inconsistent difficulty levels. But if you like a game that combines action and puzzle-solving, it may well still be worth checking out.

Courtesy of Nintendo

As for The Sword of Hope 2, well, it’s about time. The first installment in this RPG series arrived in the Classics Library back in May 2025. Though a bit dated now, the game is worth checking out to sample a bit of RPG history. And if you enjoyed the first one, you’ve no doubt been waiting for its sequel. At last, The Sword of Hope 2 joins the first game as part of the Classics Library. The sequel irons out a lot of the flaws from the first game, making it a beloved cult classic among retro RPG fans.

If you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, you’ve got one more new game to enjoy. Dr. Mario & Puzzle League has joined the lineup of Game Boy Advance Nintendo Classics starting today. This title is a compilation that brings together a remake of the Nintendo 64 Dr. Mario, as well as the puzzle game Puzzle League. Basically, it’s an instant yes for puzzle game fans. Dr. Mario is a matching puzzle game, whereas Puzzle League is a block game similar to Tetris.

Which new classic games are you booting up on the Switch or Switch 2 first? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!