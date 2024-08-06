Nintendo Switch Online Adds Freebies Based on One of the Best SNES Games Ever

Over the last few months, Nintendo Switch Online has been adding free profile icons based on games released on its older consoles, including the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Nintendo continues to do just that, this week adding a new batch featuring characters from the original Donkey Kong Country. Like the recent icons based on the Donkey Kong NES game, the caveat is that these icons aren’t unlocked until the game is played on Nintendo Switch Online. For those that have somehow never played the Rare developed classic, this is the perfect excuse, because the original DKC is one of the best SNES games ever!

Images of some of the Donkey Kong Country profile icons can be found below.

Once these profile icons have been unlocked, they can each be obtained for 10 Platinum points each. However, just playing the game awards players with 50 points, which is enough to get all but two of them. The wave includes Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong of course, as well as Cranky Kong, Funky Kong, King K. Rool, Rambi the Rhino, and Winky the Frog. While that’s a nice selection of characters from the game, it leaves a bit to be desired! There’s no Candy Kong, and there are multiple Animal Buddies missing, including Squawks, Expresso, and Enguarde. Nintendo didn’t include any backgrounds either, which is a total crime. Unfortunately, just one batch of icons is being offered, and they’ll only be available to claim through September 2nd at 17:59 p.m. PT.

Donkey Kong Country first released on SNES in 1994. Moving away from the franchise’s arcade roots, DKC built a new world for the character to inhabit, with new friends and new enemies. The game was a massive success, and would end up having a huge influence for decades to come; characters like Cranky and Diddy would go on to appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and an upcoming section of Super Nintendo World based on the Donkey Kong Country series is currently in development at Universal Parks.

The success of Donkey Kong Country resulted in two direct sequels released on SNES, and all three games are playable on Nintendo Switch Online. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest is considered by some fans to be the best game in the trilogy, and it will be interesting to see if it also gets a batch of profile icons from Nintendo Switch Online. For now, fans will just have to be happy with those based on the original game!

