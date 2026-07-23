5 Rare Chase Cards from Pokemon’s Mega Evolution Era That Just Might Be Worth The Cost

Since the original Mega Evolution base set first released back in 2025, we’ve had a total of six Pokemon TCG releases in the series. We already have another release to look forward to in the form of Delta Reign, which arrives on November 6th. But even though the Mega Evolution era is far from over, we’re starting to get a good sense of some of its biggest chase cards. With the first few drops nearing a year old, resale prices are starting to stabilize. And, more importantly, fans are settling on which chase cards they really want to add to their collections.

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Pokemon cards remain pretty hard to find on shelves. Between the scarcity and the fact that ripping packs leaves pulls up to chance, many players prefer to buy singles. After all, it’s the best way to guarantee you get the exact card you want. But while some cards, like the adorable new crochet Wailmer from Pitch Black, are cheaper than buying a booster, others are… not. Just because a rare card is expensive doesn’t always mean it’s worth shelling out to buy. But in the case of these 5 highly valued Mega Evolution-era cards, collectors just might be tempted.

5) Clefairy Illustration Rare (Perfect Order)

courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Perfect Order has some seriously stunning full art cards. I pulled quite a few great ones from this set, including the adorable Dedenne. But when it comes to rare case cards, few are as in-demand as the Clefairy Illustration Rare. And it’s not hard to see why. This card features Clefairy at its best, sitting in an adorable pose, pointing up at the stars while surrounded by moonlight. It just screams “add me to your binder of great full art cards.”

This Clefairy card is just on the border of affordable, though it still ranks among some of the rarer and more expensive singles for Mega Evolution so far. Ungraded, it’s sitting in the range of $30, whereas the PSA 10 copies go for about $215. As far as chase cards go, that’s almost a steal. And honestly, given how cute it is, it’s hard for me to tell you it’s not worth that $30 ungraded price. And if you’re a Clefairy fan? Well, that just about settles it.

4) Mega Absol ex Special Illustration Rare (Mega Evolution)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Okay, I have to confess, I think making this list is the first time I’ve actually seen this Absol card. And I immediately need it. Why is Mega Absol cosplaying as Batman in this card, and more importantly, why is it perfect? I love Mega Absol’s emo bangs, and the way they blow in the wind as it looks over the city? Amazing. 10/10, absolutely the SIR that Gotham – I mean, Lumiose City – deserves.

Surprisingly, this stunning Mega Absol ex SIR isn’t that expensive these days. An ungraded copy will cost you around $60, with PSA 10 editions in the range of $150. That’s certainly not cheap when Pokemon TCG is competing with the high cost of groceries, but it’s not as high as some chase cards can go, either. And with that artwork? It’s looking pretty tempting to make room in the budget.

3) Psyduck Illustration Rare (Ascended Heroes)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Cards on the table, this is my top chase card right now. I adore Psyduck, and this depiction of the chronic migraine icon is just perfection. I have honestly still not fully gotten over the fact that, despite opening quite a few Ascended Heroes boosters for review, I didn’t get one of these. Alas, even several months after the set’s release, this Psyduck card remains among the most expensive singles from the Mega Evolution era so far.

Currently, ungraded versions of Ascended Heroes Psyduck IR are trending at around $76. For a PSA 10 copy, you’re looking at around $430. As far as individual Pokemon cards go, that’s pretty steep. It’s not a $1000 card, but it’s not one you can easily add to your cart without some debate first. Even with those high prices, though, it’s a tempting card. The way Psyduck is relaxing in the water, with the gentle sun-soaked rays illuminating it. It’s just top-tier Pokemon card artwork.

2) Mega Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare (Mega Evolution)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This Mega Gardevoir ex released as part of the Mega Evolution base set. And while Mega Gardevoir isn’t a new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega design, this card has still gained a top spot for one of the highest-value chase cards in the run. It shows Mega Gardevoir surrounded by a stunning whirl of designs that, upon closer inspection, show off its previous evolutions. It’s one of those cards that’s pretty at first glance and just keeps getting better the longer you look.

Despite being one of the older cards in the Mega Evolution era so far, this one remains one of the most expensive singles. Ungraded, you’re looking at around $170. And for a PSA 10, we’re getting into the $407 range. Given that it’s an SIR, this one is particularly rare, which means your odds of pulling it from a pack are pretty low. And that’s if you can find Mega Evolution on shelves at all. So if you really love this card, it might be worth shelling out the price for a single.

Mega Lucario ex Special Illustration Rare (Mega Evolution)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

I do sometimes feel that Lucario is a bit on the overhyped side. But even I can’t deny that this Special Illustration Rare, which shows off the new Mega Lucario Z form, is just plain fun. It’s got a real comic book art style energy to it, with the blue and red waves showing off Lucario’s windup to attack. And the Mega Venusaur it’s in battle with basically gives us a two-for-one on great Pokemon designs in one card.

Outside of those Mega Hyper Rares, this is one of the most expensive ungraded cards from the Mega Evolution run to date. It’s both rare and features a fan-favorite Pokemon, so it’s not surprising. Ungraded, Mega Lucario ex will run you a little over $200. As for PSA 10 versions? Those are sitting at around $423. That makes it one of the pricier chase cards from Mega Evolution so far. But it’s also one of the most compelling SIRs, making it feel worth it to a collector with extra money to burn.

What is your biggest chase card from Pokemon TCG‘s Mega Evolution era so far? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!