Nintendo Switch Online Users Can Celebrate 33-Year Anniversary of One of the Best SNES Games With Free Download

Nintendo Switch Online users can celebrate the 33-year anniversary of one of the best SNES games with a free download because said game is available for free via the Nintendo Switch Online library. Meanwhile, as of February this year, it is also available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop for both Switch and Switch 2 users, thanks to a recent collection re-release.

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On this very day, April 27, 1993, Japanese developer Produce and publisher Hudson Soft came together to release an action maze game that helped define 1990s gaming. This game is Super Bomberman. That’s right, the game that started the Bomberman sub-series is 33 years old today. While the SNES exclusive wouldn’t come to the United States until later in the year, it debuted on this day in Japan.

One of the Best SNES Games

While Super Bomberman does not quite rank in the conversation of the very best SNES games, it is certainly a Top 50 SNES game of all time, especially when you factor in prominence and influence. Meanwhile, it is certainly the best four-player game on the console and probably a Top 100 game of the 1990s. And the best part is that the critically-acclaimed and popular nostalgic classic still holds up.

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Free With Switch Online + New Collection

For those who want to celebrate this anniversary, it is included with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for free, no Expansion Pack needed. Those who don’t have an NSO subscription and aren’t interested in getting one just for this game are in luck. Previously, the game wasn’t natively available on the console, but this changed back in February when Konami released the Super Bomberman Collection for just $19.99. This collection includes not just the first game, but all of the subsequent releases that followed on SNES and beyond.

Those who do decide to get nostalgic for this anniversary will find the 33-year-old SNES game holds up very well, like many SNES games. As nostalgic gamers will know, the 2D era holds up much better than the early 3D era because the latter is the primitive version of modern games. Meanwhile, 2D games were arguably at their pinnacle in the 1990s. If you want to play the best 2D games, you are likely picking up a game from the 1990s. The same is not true of the 3D games. If you want to play the best 3D game, you often pick up a more modern release.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.