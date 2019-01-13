Nintendo Switch Online Datamine Reveals SNES Games

A peek inside the features of Nintendo’s online service has revealed a list of SNES games that some people expect now might be coming to the online service.

Looking into the code for the NES feature that lets Nintendo Switch Online subscribers play classic games as part of the subscription deal, Twitter user KapuccinoHeck found a sizeable list of SNES games included there that seem to point to the conclusion others have drawn. There’s no guarantee the games will be released as virtual titles through the online service, but judging from the lineup that’s been shared so far, it looks like it would be a huge incentive to any would-be Nintendo Switch Online subscriber if they had these games waiting for them.

The Twitter user’s initial report about the finding as well as 22 different SNES games including Yoshi’s Island, Kirby Super Star, and Super Mario World among others.

Super Mario Kart

Super Soccer

Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past

Demon’s Crest

Yoshi’s Island

Stunt Race FX

Kirby’s Dream Course

Pop’n Twinbee

Star Fox

Contra 3

Kirby Super Star

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Super Metroid

Super Mario World

Pilotwings

Star Fox 2 (lol)

Super Punch-Out!!

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Nintendo’s already shown in the past that it plans on expanding the Nintendo Switch Online catalog of classic games by adding more games to it after the service’s release. The same Twitter user who revealed the list above also found at the time that the way the service worked could open the door for modders to add their own games to Nintendo Switch Online’s collection.

The only games included in the list of classic titles so far are just NES games though, so the finding of these SNES games doesn’t mean they’ll be added or officially announced by Nintendo anytime soon. For anyone who might be skeptical of the finds, the user provided evidence of the games found in the NES strings. They also responded to another user’s question to say there was no evidence found of any NES games for January to follow Nintendo’s additions from last month.